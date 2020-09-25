Funeral service for Sarah Naomi Wallis, age 72, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Wayne McDaniel and Rev. Mike Dankson officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 1-2 at the funeral home. Ms. Wallis passed away September 23, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carey Arthur Wallis, father: Noah Crow, mother: Esther Crowe and step-father: Lyman Crowe. She was a lifelong member of First Freewill Baptist Church, retired teacher from Talladega County Board of Education then retiring from Wal-Mart after 25 years. She graduated from Jacksonville State University and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was a servant of the community and loved sewing and knitting, becoming a master seamstress. She is survived by her daughter: Christy Grimes and her husband Jeremy and grandchild: Jesse Grimes. Pallbearers will be Roy Green, Doyle Harris, Mike Mitchell, Ken Mitchell, Shannon Allred and Steve Kennedy. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com
Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.