Sarah Snuggs Whetstone Whitman
On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Sylacauga lost one of her leading citizens. Sarah Snuggs Whetstone Whitman, matriarch and loving mother, wife and friend to many, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by loving parents, William Elbert and Mattie Lee Snuggs, her dear sister, Joanna Snuggs McGaughy, father to her children William Decatur Whetstone, and late husband Albert F. Whitman. Sarah was born in Enterprise Alabama, excelled in school and graduated from Alabama (Montevallo) College with a Bachelor of Music degree in piano at the early age of 20. She came to Sylacauga in 1946, where she taught at BB Comer School. She met handsome Bill Whetstone, and they were married in 1947 and lived happily until his untimely death in 1971. In 1983, she married Whit Whitman and they lived happily until his death in 2001. Sarah had an outstanding career as a teacher, first teaching piano in her own home and later as a teacher at Sylacauga High School. She was organist for a multiple of area churches over a span of 60 years beginning in 1948 as assistant organist for First Methodist Church. In 1964 she became full time organist for First Methodist, where she continued to serve for almost 50 years. After her children were grown, she obtained her master's degree in history from Samford University and began a 22-year career teaching social studies and English at Sylacauga High School. Civically, Sarah was a member of many women's organizations, the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Board, Sylacauga Service League, Matron's Study Club, and accompanied many civic, school and church performances.
For the past few years she has been a resident of Coosa Valley Nursing Home where she has made many friends among the caregivers. We are thankful for the caring staff and all their efforts to make mother comfortable.
Survivors include children Sarah Jane and spouse Jim Parish, Anne and spouse Jerry Hogan, Bill Whetstone, and Virginia Lynn and spouse Ricky Thornton, grandchildren Steven Schroeder (Emilie), Sarah Kelley (Ryan), Adam Hogan, Bill Hogan (Chan), Adair Waldrop (Josh), Brodie Whetstone, Reed Whetstone, Jess Thornton (Allison) and Mary Cate Thornton, and great grandchildren Alexandria, Will, Kaitlynn, Lucas, Grady and Gracyn plus a host of dear nieces and nephews.
Due to the current limitations, the family will hold a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sylacauga Education Foundation or the charity of your choice.
We encourage online remembrances to the www.curtisandsonfh.com.
Funeral services will be live streamed on Curtis and Son North Chapel's Facebook page.



Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL 351501627
2562454361
July 27, 2020
Mrs. Whitman you were one of the sweetest person i knew.You taught.
Kimberly Ragland
Kimberly Ragland
Student
