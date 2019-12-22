Funeral Service for Sarah Wells, age 85, will be held Monday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Mrs. Wells passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Smith; her parents, Vester & Milton Moss; and brothers & sisters.She is survived by her husband, Frank Wells; son, Kenny Goodwin (Lynn); 2 daughters, Elaine Richardson, Kandi Griffin (Bruce); 5 grandchildren, Brian Goodwin, Alisha Goodwin, Blake Parker, Brandon Franklin, Adam Smith; 9 Great-Grandchildren, Jocelyn Parker, Emily Parker, James Parker, Adalyn Smith, Alayiah Goodwin, Bailey Goodwin, Kylie Goodwin, Logan Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin. Condolences may be offered to the Wells family online at www.kilgroefh.comKilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 22, 2019