Funeral service for Sargent Bryant, 93, will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Doug Williams officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery in Hanover, AL. Mr. Bryant died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sara Bryant, son, Johnny Bryant, parents, Scottie & Waymon Bryant, sister, Edna Patton, sister, Etta Mae Hughes, and sister, Margie Nell Bryant. Mr. Bryant loved Disney World and The Smoky Mountains. He was a longtime faithful member of Oldfield Baptist Church. He is survived by his three sons, Jimmy Bryant, Donald Bryant, Jerry (Diane) Bryant; two daughters, Janet (David) Crawford, Deborah (Harold) Smith; seven grandchildren, Chris (Lynn) Bryant, April Fulmer, Jeremy Smith, Stephanie Hubbard, Jennifer Lee, Jonathan Smith, Adam Crawford; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Bush, Virginia Harris; and brother, Jim Bryant. Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Chris Bryant, Kyle Bryant, Jonathan Smith, Jeremy Smith, Dylan Hubbard and Adam Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Bryant, Kaden Bryant, Logan Smith, Hunter Smith, Tyler Plumly and Damion Bryant. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 14, 2019