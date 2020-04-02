Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for S.B. Pinkerton. View Sign Service Information Curtis and Son Funeral Home 1315 Talladega Highway Sylacauga , AL 351501627 (256)-245-4361 Send Flowers Obituary

S.B. Pinkerton Obituary He's gone. If Sanford Brown (Pinky) Pinkerton had his way, that's where this obituary would end. Since he's not here to edit with his felt tip pen, however, the family would like to add a few more details. Pinky cut a wide swath through the world in his 94 years, and his legend, and the stories that go with it, are remarkable. Pinky was born at home in Hampton, Tennessee, in 1925 to the Reverend S.O. and Mrs. Blanche Pinkerton. He described his childhood in the Depression-era Tennessee mountains as idyllic. He was a stellar student, gifted athlete, and a big dreamer. In 1943, he took his valedictory high school diploma and $10 from his Mom and went to Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech. There, he studied naval engineering, which he described as essentially the same program the cadets at Annapolis followed, played semi-professional basketball, operated a laundry concession that might or might not have had the school's sanction, and played poker into the wee hours. He graduated third in his class (behind bookworm twins, he said) and then went to sea with the Navy. While there, he set himself the goal of reading as much great literature as he could. When he returned, he visited his brother, Oscar, at Carson Newman College and met with a lightning bolt. Jean Arbuckle, also a pastor's child, was a student there. Kind of like Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," he took one look at her and told his brother he was going to marry her. Their courtship included swapping volumes of Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning's poems and arguing about whether Shakespeare or Goethe was the better writer. He was a silver-tongued devil even then. And so marry her he did, in 1948, after he finished a second degree at Georgia Tech in chemical engineering. Kimberly-Clark was recruiting him but didn't have a position ready for him yet. He told them he was getting married, and it was take it or leave it. They took it, and both unions lasted throughout his life. Pinky was a quick study of paper making and newspaper printing. He and Jean went to Canada so he could learn his new trade in the paper mills there. Kimberly-Clark then sent him to Alabama to work at a new mill they were building in Childersburg. The couple settled in Sylacauga, and their first child, Mike, was born there in 1951. Pinky's charisma and drive, combined with his technical proficiency, made him a good fit for marketing and sales. His modesty was a bonus. (True quote: If the meek inherit the earth, that's the only damn way they'll get it.) During these days, be began pursuing another ultimate love of his life-golf. Then Kimberly-Clark sent him to Wisconsin to company headquarters to deepen his mastery of his business. The cold weather did not suit the golfer, so he took to painting. The couple's second child, Kathy, was born there in 1956. In 1959, he was finally able to leave Siberia, er, Wisconsin, and return to Alabama where he was to remain for the rest of his life. In the course of entertaining clients, he developed an appreciation for wine and amassed an impressive collection, which he enjoyed sharing with friends, sometimes to their detriment. He loved travel and dragged his buddies to Scotland more than once to tackle the links there. He could often be seen terrorizing fellow motorists as he roared through town in his beloved British-racing-green Jaguars, often with a black lab in tow. Jean taught in public schools, and Pinky rose through the ranks to ultimately become President of Kimberly-Clark's Coosa Pines Division. Jean and Pinky's love for the community ran deep. After retirement, Jean helped found and run the Sylacauga Art Museum, and Pinky worked first to help Talladega County get its financial footing secure and then in Industrial Development to bring employment opportunities to his neighbors. His career stands out for his devotion to the people around him. As a salesman, he lost sleep to keep the mill running in times of paper surpluses. As president, he fought for worker safety and harmony between union and management employees. Both Jean and Pinky considered it an honor and a responsibility to reach out to those around them and find ways to lift them up. Pinky and Jean lived at home, in the house they purchased in 1959, attended by wonderful and devoted caregivers, until the ends of their lives. Pinky died March 31st. Jean predeceased him in 2017. Mike died in 1983. Kathy, her husband, John English, and their son, Ian, survive him. The family may be tiny, but the legacy they carry is huge. In this time of Covid-19, family and friends can't gather for the usual sharing of hugs and stories. The family is holding a private graveside service and will hold a memorial service when it is safe to do so. As a way to share our love in the meantime, we are asking anyone interested to send stories, photos, IOUs, and favorite recipes to S.B. Pinkerton Obituary He's gone. If Sanford Brown (Pinky) Pinkerton had his way, that's where this obituary would end. Since he's not here to edit with his felt tip pen, however, the family would like to add a few more details. Pinky cut a wide swath through the world in his 94 years, and his legend, and the stories that go with it, are remarkable. Pinky was born at home in Hampton, Tennessee, in 1925 to the Reverend S.O. and Mrs. Blanche Pinkerton. He described his childhood in the Depression-era Tennessee mountains as idyllic. He was a stellar student, gifted athlete, and a big dreamer. In 1943, he took his valedictory high school diploma and $10 from his Mom and went to Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech. There, he studied naval engineering, which he described as essentially the same program the cadets at Annapolis followed, played semi-professional basketball, operated a laundry concession that might or might not have had the school's sanction, and played poker into the wee hours. He graduated third in his class (behind bookworm twins, he said) and then went to sea with the Navy. While there, he set himself the goal of reading as much great literature as he could. When he returned, he visited his brother, Oscar, at Carson Newman College and met with a lightning bolt. Jean Arbuckle, also a pastor's child, was a student there. Kind of like Michael Corleone in "The Godfather," he took one look at her and told his brother he was going to marry her. Their courtship included swapping volumes of Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning's poems and arguing about whether Shakespeare or Goethe was the better writer. He was a silver-tongued devil even then. And so marry her he did, in 1948, after he finished a second degree at Georgia Tech in chemical engineering. Kimberly-Clark was recruiting him but didn't have a position ready for him yet. He told them he was getting married, and it was take it or leave it. They took it, and both unions lasted throughout his life. Pinky was a quick study of paper making and newspaper printing. He and Jean went to Canada so he could learn his new trade in the paper mills there. Kimberly-Clark then sent him to Alabama to work at a new mill they were building in Childersburg. The couple settled in Sylacauga, and their first child, Mike, was born there in 1951. Pinky's charisma and drive, combined with his technical proficiency, made him a good fit for marketing and sales. His modesty was a bonus. (True quote: If the meek inherit the earth, that's the only damn way they'll get it.) During these days, be began pursuing another ultimate love of his life-golf. Then Kimberly-Clark sent him to Wisconsin to company headquarters to deepen his mastery of his business. The cold weather did not suit the golfer, so he took to painting. The couple's second child, Kathy, was born there in 1956. In 1959, he was finally able to leave Siberia, er, Wisconsin, and return to Alabama where he was to remain for the rest of his life. In the course of entertaining clients, he developed an appreciation for wine and amassed an impressive collection, which he enjoyed sharing with friends, sometimes to their detriment. He loved travel and dragged his buddies to Scotland more than once to tackle the links there. He could often be seen terrorizing fellow motorists as he roared through town in his beloved British-racing-green Jaguars, often with a black lab in tow. Jean taught in public schools, and Pinky rose through the ranks to ultimately become President of Kimberly-Clark's Coosa Pines Division. Jean and Pinky's love for the community ran deep. After retirement, Jean helped found and run the Sylacauga Art Museum, and Pinky worked first to help Talladega County get its financial footing secure and then in Industrial Development to bring employment opportunities to his neighbors. His career stands out for his devotion to the people around him. As a salesman, he lost sleep to keep the mill running in times of paper surpluses. As president, he fought for worker safety and harmony between union and management employees. Both Jean and Pinky considered it an honor and a responsibility to reach out to those around them and find ways to lift them up. Pinky and Jean lived at home, in the house they purchased in 1959, attended by wonderful and devoted caregivers, until the ends of their lives. Pinky died March 31st. Jean predeceased him in 2017. Mike died in 1983. Kathy, her husband, John English, and their son, Ian, survive him. The family may be tiny, but the legacy they carry is huge. In this time of Covid-19, family and friends can't gather for the usual sharing of hugs and stories. The family is holding a private graveside service and will hold a memorial service when it is safe to do so. As a way to share our love in the meantime, we are asking anyone interested to send stories, photos, IOUs, and favorite recipes to [email protected] . We'll treasure these in the coming days and share them back when we meet to celebrate the great man's life. If you wish to honor him, he loved the Sylacauga Animal Shelter, https:// www.animalshelter.net/sylacauga-al/ , and was a strong supporter of the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation, https://www.scsfoundation.net/ , but he would encourage you to donate to whatever charity you would prefer. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service. Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close