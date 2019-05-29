The Daily Home

Scarlett Williamson Evers

Service Information
Curtis and Son Funeral Home
1315 Talladega Highway
Sylacauga, AL
351501627
(256)-245-4361
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Obituary
Graveside service for Scarlett Williamson Evers, age 76, of Sylacauga will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1PM at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30-1 at the funeral home. Ms. Evers passed away May 27, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Evers, son: Danny Owens, daughter: Rachel Evers, parents: P.A. and Gladys Williamson and brother: Kenneth Williamson. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and had a deep love for fishing and Auburn. She is survived by her son: Shane Evers (Tammy), daughter: Rebecca Thomas (Randy), Grandson: Tyler Evers, granddaughter: Jillian Owens Tetro (Fredrick), great grandchildren: Jaydon, Gage, Keely, sisters: Janice Pruitt, Gloria Osbourn, and brother: Jerry Williamson. Pallbearers will be Kevin Pruitt, Tim Hurt, Todd Edwards, Mark Williamson, Jaddy McDaniel and Shaun Wadhwa. The family would like to say a special thanks to the Coosa Valley Hospice family. Online condolences can be made to www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 29, 2019
