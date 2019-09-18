Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heritage Chapel Funeral Home 5200 Old Birmingham Hwy Tuscaloosa , AL 35404 (205)-553-3555 Send Flowers Obituary

Selvie "Johnny" Norred passed away at his home in Panama City, FL close to the beaches and waters he loved on September 4th. He was preceded in death by his parents Dee and Autry Royal Norred; two brothers Rex Norred, Bobby Norred; two sisters Vivian Donenfield, Mildred Horton and Lizia "Patsy" Hardy who was the love of his life for 12 years. He is survived by two sons Mike (Debbie) Norred of Lynn Haven, FL, Scott (Sandra) Norred of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; one daughter Lisa (Jonathon) Green of Cochran, GA; four grandchildren Jennifer Norred, Chris Norred, Blake Norred, Ramsey Pullen; one great-grandchild Jadin Gomez along with host of nieces and nephews. Johnny had many friends but one special friend, Johnny Whaley, was at his side throughout his life. A true "brotherly" bond is what these two shared. Johnny graduated from BB Comer Memorial High School and attended Pasadena Community College in Pasadena, CA. He enjoyed life as a successful business man through ownership and operation of Norred Appliances for over 50 years. His passions were gardening, NASCAR, coaching football during his sons' school years, college sports and his love for Auburn Football in particular. There will be a private family gathering on September 21st at 10AM in Florida to celebrate Johnny's life. Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 18, 2019

