Memorial service 5:00 PM Pell City Municipal Building

A memorial service celebrating the life of Servando Craig Daboin, age 70 will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Building. Craig passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at St. Vincent's East Hospital after a lengthy struggle with heart disease. He is proceeded in death by his parents Ruth Sharrow Daboin and Servando A Daboin of Buffalo, NY and brother Bruce C. Daboin of Buffalo, NY. Survivors include sister Susan (Tim Rupp) Osborne of Newton, NJ, brother Kevin (Debbie) Daboin of Pell City, Al; sister Deirdre (Chuck) Ardillo of Lancaster, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Craig, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary loved life on the lake. He was a lifelong car enthusiast and entered the profession of auto sales in 1969 where he continued his beloved profession until his death, working deals to the very end. Published in The Daily Home on July 20, 2019

