Celebration of Life for Ms. Shakeidra Nitice (Nikki) Lee, age 40, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lillie Rhoden | Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Childersburg, AL. Rev. Jerry Jones, Officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Community Funeral Home. Ms. Lee departed this walk of life on October 11, 2020 at her residence in Childersburg, AL. She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Tiahjanee' La'Blessing Baggs of Childersburg, AL; loving mother, Wanda Renee' Lee of Alexander City, AL; loving father, James Ervin (Jeffie) Lee of Sylacauga, AL; one sister, Nicole Huntley of Sylacauga, AL; aunts, Gloria (Steven) Cureton of Trussville, AL; Debra Lee of Childersburg, AL; and Loretta (Billy Wayne) Borden of Sylacauga, AL; uncles, Kelvin Lee of Killeen, TX; and Gregory Lee of Childersburg, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences. Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.