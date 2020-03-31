Sharil Zarker Hunt, of Childersburg, passed away March 28, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Lister Hunt and brother, Keith E. Zarker. She was born June 9, 1922 in Topeka, Kansas. She was a graduate of Washburn University in Topeka where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, a member of Washburn Women's Glee Club and a member of Sigma Alpha Iota, a national musical sorority. She met Maurice Hunt during World War II when he was stationed at the Topeka Army Air Field. They were married and returned to Maurice's home in Neenah, Wisconsin after the war. They moved to Childersburg, Alabama in 1949 where Maurice was employed by Kimberly Clark Corporation. After some years spent in Atlanta, Georgia and Topeka, Kansas, they returned to Childersburg to be near their children and grandchildren. Here in Childersburg, she was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, the Childersburg Book Club, Garden Club and Bridge Club. She is survived by her son, Bruce Emerson Hunt (Nancy) and daughter, Laura Lister Hunt; grandchildren, Bradford Emerson Hunt (Lauren), Alan Armstrong Hunt (Kimberly), Melissa Taylor Powell (Will), great-grandchildren, Henry Greer Hunt, Mary Grace Ireland Hunt, Kaelan Henry Armstrong Hunt, and Lochlan Woodrow Alan Hunt and three nephews, Larry, Kenny, and Douglas Zarker. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com. Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 31, 2020