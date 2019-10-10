Memorial service for Sharon Darlene Jones, 56, will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Blackberry Lane Community Church with Bro. Alan Holley officiating. Mrs. Jones went to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega and she was a member of Blackberry Lane Community Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kent and Eloise Thornton. She is survived by the love of her life, Clyde Powell of Talladega; one daughter, Pepper Estrada (Martin Luna) of Talladega; one sister-in-law, Lula Luna (Hugo) of Talladega; one sister, Tammy Lackey (Bubba) of Munford; three brothers, Fred Roberts of Talladega, Chris Thornton of Talladega, Jody Thornton (Candace) of Alexander City; five grandchildren, Alexis Luna, Mia Powell, Caroline Luna, Jonathan Powell and Kayla Powell; and five nieces and nephews, Scott Haynes, Autumn Munn, Summer Munn, Brandy Roberts, and Jordan Thornton.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 10, 2019