Sylacauga -- Sharon Diane Cook, age 62, of Lineville, AL, passed away September 24, 2019 in Lineville, AL. Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 am at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10-11 am at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel. All services will be officiated by Rev. Eddie Forbus. She is survived by her husband, Joel Frank Cook; sons, Jamey Lynn Cook, Jason Frank Cook, Jeremy Wade Cook, and Joseph Sanford Cook; grandchildren, Jessica Cayla Cook, Lauren Cayce Cook, Kristia Cheyenne McMichael, Justin Lee Cook, Emily Leeann Cook, Christian T. Cook, Jared L. Cook, Ava G. Cook, Wyatt Sanford Cook, and Hanalee Reese Cook; and great grandchild, Sawyer Rena McMichael. The pallbearers will be Cleo Garret, Justin Cook, Christian Cook, Jared Cook, Koleton McLaughlin, and Jackie Cook. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 29, 2019