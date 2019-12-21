Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Raye "Sheri" Dodd Smith. View Sign Service Information Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL 35150 (256)-245-1616 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL Funeral service 2:00 PM Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 North Elm Avenue Sylacauga , AL Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Sharon Raye Dodd "Sheri" Funeral service for Sharon Raye Dodd "Sheri" Smith , 63, will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Minister Kevin Smith and Minister Mike Kiser officiating. Mrs. Smith died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Grandview Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ray Dodd and Constance "Connie" Dodd; step-mother, Bobbie Gaines Redd Dodd. Mrs. Smith taught at Main Ave. Elementary School and Indian Valley Elementary School for 28 years, was a program administrator to BRIDGES after school program for SAFE for 14 years. She was a mentor, tutor, and encourager to many throughout her life. She was also a Brownie and Girl Scout Co-Leader for many years to Troop #223. Sheri was a member of Sylacauga Church of Christ where she was a bible class teacher, Lads to Leaders teacher, mentor and event judge. She was a participant in many local events to support education and SAFE programs such as the "Annual Ball Drop" fundraiser and the "Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner" for those in need. Sheri loved the Christmas season and reason for Christmas. She always chose someone in need that she could provide for their "Christmas Morning Santa". She was honored and humbled to give to others, even before meeting her own needs. The last Christmas she chose a family of four children and made sure they had new shoes, socks, clothes, a warm coat, and toys to go under their tree before she would complete her own family shopping needs. She loved to silently give to others and provide a smile and hug of encouragement at every opportunity. Sheri was a member of the Sylacauga Aggie Band during her high school years and she marched with the Alumni Band on different occasions throughout the years to show her love and support for her band and her school. Sheri was a faithful wife, loving and doting mother, and adored family member that loved her "title" of Aunt Sheri, daughter, sister, and most of all mother and friend. She loved all of her family with understanding, kindness, humbleness, and warmth that made everyone feel special. Though her earthly trials were many, she met each morning with the same choice, the choice to be positive and meet her challenges head on. When obstacles were placed in her path, she found a way around and a way to make a better pathway. She always strove to lead by humble example and to be an encourager always. Her eulogy should include the powerful expression of trust and faith she lived with. When asked if she was scared or had any desires, she simply said "I AM ASSURED, God has this and I am at peace. I KNOW where I am going after this is over. Now, you need to turn it loose and give it to God too." Sheri allowed us to give her back to God and have peace and understanding in the knowledge that we are ASSURED of where she was going as the angels entered the room for her home going. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert Kyle Smith; daughter, Jordan Kyle Smith; son, Jordi Gimenez; brother, Edward M. "Ed" Dodd; sister, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" (Lance) Dodd Marcum; and two step-brothers, Andy (Susanne) Redd, Tony (Belinda) Redd. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be her twenty-seven nieces and nephews. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services. Published in The Daily Home on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close