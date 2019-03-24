Funeral service for Sheila Ann Summers,56, will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2pm at Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Cosby officiating. The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time.
Mrs. Summers went home to be with Jesus Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Phillips Kissic.
She is survived by her father, Jesse Wyatt and wife Amy of Lincoln; loving companion, Carey Summers of Talladega; one son, Patrick Summers of Talladega; one step-daughter, Cindy Thompson and son Roy Jr. of Munford; three brothers, Whit Wyatt of Talladega, Brad Sparks and wife Ana of Lincoln and Timothy Wyatt of New Mexico; one grandchild, Payton "G-Baby" Parker; three step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Thompson, Winter Thompson and Corey Chandler and special sister Kim Crump and friend Genie Parker. Pallbearers will be Jomari Stamps, Brandon Smith, Dalton Marler, Josie Crump, Drew Wesley, Drew Popham, Richard Popham and Adam Stephens.
In Lieu of flowers the family wishes donation be made to Magic Moments Heart Kid Wish. www.magicmoments.org.
Midway Memory Gardens Funeral Home will direct the service.
Midway Memory Gardens
27950 Alabama Hwy 21
Talladega, AL 35160
(256) 362-8900
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 24, 2019