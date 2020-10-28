1/1
Shelton Lee Creed
Shelton Lee Creed, 87, of Talladega passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Ironaton Church of Christ with Cliff Goodwin officiating. Burial was in the adjoining the church. Mr. Creed was a long-time member of Ironaton Church of Christ and served as an elder for more than 20 years. He retired from Alabama Power Company in 1989 after 31 years of service as a construction laborer and supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents A.P. "Press" and Lois H. Creed, his sister, Sara Turnage, and his brother, Wayne J. Creed. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Shelby J. Creed, son Jimmy W. Creed and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Mickey Haney, Scott Stephens, Dale Harris, Sammy Gallman, David Turnage and Phillip Gallahar. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Mayo, Doyle West, Scotty Bishop, Rodney Williams, Brad Collins, Bill Camp and C.J. Johnson. Rick Nichols led congregational singing. Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega directed the services.

Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
