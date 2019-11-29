|
Celebration of Life for Shereiko Mondra Britt will be 11a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Emmanuel Temple Ministries, Hobson City, Alabama, District Elder Nathaniel Smith, Pastor and Eulogist. Viewing will be 10am to7 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019, in the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Shereiko was born, February 17, 1989, in St. Clair County, AL. She departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 30. She is survived by her children, Laniya Spencer, Ja'Kayla Spencer; her parents whom she loved dearly, Terry and Sherry Britt, all of Lincoln, AL; one brother, DeWaun Chandler, Oxford, AL; step-grandmother, Queenie Waites, Montgomery, AL; step-grandfather, George McCain, Pell City, AL; aunts, Betty (Clarence) Embry, Pricilla (Dan) Smith, Carolyn (Samuel) Hall, all of Lincoln, AL, Tameco (Anthony) Chattman, Pell City, AL, Bobbie Waites, Talladega, AL, LaHazel Waites, Angela (Daniel) Thomas, Montgomery, AL; uncles, Raymond ( Caroyln) Britt, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Major (Joann) Britt,Pell City, AL, Jimmy (Benita) Britt, Lincoln, AL; a host of great-uncles and aunts, cousins, other relatives, and many many dear friends.
Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 29, 2019
