Sheri Walker Williams, 55, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Graveside service for Mrs. Williams will be on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park at 2:00 pm with Michael Jones officiating the service. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 17 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Sherri was a member at Grants Mill in Irondale, Al. She was a registered nurse for thirty years. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Williams; three daughters, Jennifer Jones (Shawn), Renae Capps (Robert), Kimberly Pate (Terry); four grandsons; two granddaughters; sister, Jada Walker. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Walker. Pallbearers will be Robert Capps, Terry Pate, Shawn Jones, Frankie Williams, Greg Williams, and Chris Williams Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.
Published in The Daily Home on May 16, 2020.