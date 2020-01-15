Sherril Stanley Harris, age 81, of Sylacauga, passed away January 10, 2020. He is survived by his companion; Charlotte Cosby, the mother of his children; Jean Harris, sons; Phillip Cloyd Harris (Cathy), Kenny Sherril Harris (Lena), and Russell Vance Harris (Malia), step children; Crissy McGrady (Tolbert) and Cameron Cosby, brother; Tommy Harris (Becky), sister; Lettie Bringas, grandchildren; Elizabeth Padgett (Jeremy), Brian Harris, James Harris, and Chloe Jones, and great grandchildren; Leah Harris and Colton Padgett. Visitation will be held, Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Graveside services will be at 11am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church Rockford Cemetery. Sherril was a great and loving father that loved his family and worked hard to provide for them. Throughout his life he was a friend, coach, teacher and mentor to many people and helped mold them into the person they are today. Whether it was while coaching little league baseball or supervising his shift at work, he was tough, but caring, and always willing to help someone. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He holds the Alabama state record for black crappie and took many people on their first squirrel hunting trip. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all that he has helped throughout his wonderful life. The family will accept flowers or donations to National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) https://your.nwtf.org/donate/step1.php?type=L MG in remembrance of Sherril. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com. Curtis and Son North Chapel to direct.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 15, 2020