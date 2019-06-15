Shirley Jean Lambert Carlson, 59, passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., June 17, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. She was a native of Talladega, a loving wife of 43 years, a devoted mother, daughter and sister. She loved coloring mandalas, doing puzzles and watching NCIS, spoiling her grandkids was her main purpose in life, she enjoyed traveling and being one with nature and will be missed dearly by family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, James A. Lambert, Sr. of Piedmont. She is survived by her husband, Terry J. Carlson of Talladega; her mother, Sarah R. Livingston of Talladega; sisters, Paula Pineda of Indiana and Diana Gaither of Munford; brother, James A. Lambert, Jr. of Talladega; children, Brandy Gaither (Jason) of Talladega, Sara Clifton (Skip) of Talladega and Terri Carlson (Matt Caylor) of Nashville, TN.; seven grandchildren, Micaela Bright, Carly Bright, Chloe Smotherman, Harrison Carlson, Sydney Smotherman, Elizabeth Carlson, Elise Carlson and is also expecting her first great-grandchild. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Gaither, Jerry Clifton, Matt Caylor, Tyler Kitchen, Chris Wolf, Jeremy Wolf and Steve Gaither. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct.
Published in The Daily Home on June 15, 2019