Graveside service for Shirley Ann Billings Smith, 84, will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Talladega Springs Cemetery with Bro. Duane Smith officiating. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. "Little Jack" Smith, sister, Elizabeth Hall of Malden, Mass., brother, Charles Billings of Framingham, Mass., mother & father in law, Jack & Bonnie Smith, whom she loved as her own parents, 2 sister in laws, Mary Frances Wood and Martha Smith, brother in law, Anderson (Bunnie) Wood. Shirley and Little Jack were married on February 16, 1957 in Tuscon Arizona, where Little Jack was in the Air Force. Together they had one son, Joseph Warren (Butch), 2 daughters, Yvette Smith & Nona Smith. Shirley loved, 1st her family - Family was everything to her, she loved fishing, many days you could drive by their house on Camp Brownie Rd and find her out by the pond waiting on a bite from a catfish. She loved working right along side Little Jack remodeling Sears Stores. They traveled all over Florida on their jobs. After Little Jack got sick they both had to retire and until his death, she took care of him. The other thing she loved was playing Bingo with her best friend Lorraine Connell along with their Bingo Buddies. She is survived by son, Joseph Warren "Butch" (Victoria) Smith; two daughters, Yvette Smith, Nona Smith (Jody) Lee; seven granddaughters, Sonya Yvonne Bryan, Shelby Lee, Brooke Smith, Jessica Goff, Rachel Jouma, Valerie Lee, Christi Smith Bonacchi; great- grandchildren, Cheyenne and Brandon Bryan, Jr., Layla, Sammie, Zak, and Ali Lee, Saige Jouma, Jordan and Spencer Williams, Chandler Demidovich, Colton and Justin Perryman, Liam Blanchard; brother, Ralph Billings. Visitation will be Saturday March 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Tim McClellan, Brandon Bryan Jr., Benson Smith, Lee Parrett, Zak Lee, Ray Wood, Andy Wood, Sam Lee and Aaron Smith. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 8, 2019
