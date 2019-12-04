Funeral service for Shirley Ann Evans 70, will be Saturday, December 7, at 1 pm at the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Joseph Stafford-Rowser, Jr. officiating. Intermet will follow in the Pine Grove Church Cemetery. Mrs. Evans passed away on December 2, 2019. Mrs. Evans's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. She retired from Talladega School System. Survivors include her husband: Charles Evans; children: LaTrenda, Yulynn and Christopher; grandchildren: Steve, Patrick, Eric, Derrick, Charles, LaTanya, YaKeema, Kenterious, Tremelle, Darrius, Skyler, Aza, Amari; siblings: Yvon Scott, Robbie Thorton, Barbara A.(Harry) Abney, Augusta Ragland, Joenathan (Lillian) Ragland; in-laws, step daughters, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Wills and Ceola Embry, sister, Barbara Swain, in-law Gwen Willis. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Daily Home from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019