1/1
Shirley Ann Tanner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celebration of life for Shirley Ann Tanner, 68, will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020, on Grant Street, Rev. Billy G. Springer will officiate. She passed on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020. Mrs. Tanner was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Tanner, Sr; parents, Ben and Eppie Mae Farris; brothers, John Cook and Larry Farris.
She leaves her loving children, Billy Tanner, Jr. of Talladega, AL, Bonita Tanner of Oxford, AL, and Eugene (Nakia) Tanner of Talladega, AL; sisters, Willie (Billy Green) Swain and Francis (Ricky) Almon both of Villa Rica, GA; brother, Willie (Geraldine) Farris of Talladega, AL; two grandsons, whom she loved with all her heart, Master Breadon Tanner of Talladega, AL and Master Bryson Taylor of Oxford, AL; two granddaughters, Chelsea Kelsy and Quintasia Kelly, both of Talladega, AL; goddaughter, NyAjza Dasiya Jackson; three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family request that a face mask is required and social distancing will take place due to COVID-19.
Our beloved Shirley Tanner was entrusted into the professional care of Aubrey Bushelon Funeral Directing & Cremation Services of Birmingham, AL 205-956-8388.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aubrey Bushelon Funeral Directing & Crematory Services
7517 Georgia Rd
Birmingham, AL 35212
(205) 956-8388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved