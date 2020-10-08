Celebration of life for Shirley Ann Tanner, 68, will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020, on Grant Street, Rev. Billy G. Springer will officiate. She passed on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020. Mrs. Tanner was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Tanner, Sr; parents, Ben and Eppie Mae Farris; brothers, John Cook and Larry Farris.

She leaves her loving children, Billy Tanner, Jr. of Talladega, AL, Bonita Tanner of Oxford, AL, and Eugene (Nakia) Tanner of Talladega, AL; sisters, Willie (Billy Green) Swain and Francis (Ricky) Almon both of Villa Rica, GA; brother, Willie (Geraldine) Farris of Talladega, AL; two grandsons, whom she loved with all her heart, Master Breadon Tanner of Talladega, AL and Master Bryson Taylor of Oxford, AL; two granddaughters, Chelsea Kelsy and Quintasia Kelly, both of Talladega, AL; goddaughter, NyAjza Dasiya Jackson; three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family request that a face mask is required and social distancing will take place due to COVID-19.

Our beloved Shirley Tanner was entrusted into the professional care of Aubrey Bushelon Funeral Directing & Cremation Services of Birmingham, AL 205-956-8388.



