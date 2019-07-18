Shirley Cain Wilson, 87, died on July 5, 2019. Mrs. Wilson, a native of Madison, Alabama, had lived in Cropwell since 1992. A daughter of the late John Slaughter Caine and Lucille Wade Cain, she was the wife of the late Henry Martin Wilson and sister of the late Betty Joyce Cain Mills. Survivors include her daughter Susannah Wilson Talbert and her husband Kenneth L. Talbert of Fairhope, AL: her son Martin Wilson Jr and his wife Kathleen Loper Wilson of Flowery Branch, GA: her daughter Corley Wilson Cleckler and her husband D. Craig Cleckler of Clanton, AL. She leaves six grandchildren Thomas Henry Talbert and his wife Jennifer Slagle Talbert: Andrew L. Talbert and his wife Meagan S. Talbert: M. Peyton Talbert: Matthew C. Cleckler and his wife Cari P. Cleckler: Christopher M Wilson: Kathleen A. Miller and her husband J. Ronney Miller III. And six beloved great-grandchildren, Makayla and Jaden Williams-Talbert, Thomas Landon and Mason Henry Talbert, Jude Matthew and Violet Kay Cleckler. Mrs. Wilson, a member of St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church, graduated from the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She was a member of the Order off the Daughters of the King, Mensa, Pell City Library Guild, The Christian Love Pantry, Alpha Chi Omega, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Much pleasure was brought to her by her EFM Group, her Wednesday Morning Healing Group, her Wednesday Prayer Group and several bridge groups. The memorial Service will be 2 PM Saturday July 20 at St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to Big Oak Ranch, P. O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146 or to St. Simon Peter Church, 3702 Mays Bend Road, Pell City, AL 35125.