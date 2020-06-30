Shirley Collins Mann, age 88, of Cropwell, AL passed away on June 27, 2020 in St. Clair County. Shirley was a native of Birmingham, AL. She grew up in Inglenook and graduated from Phillips High School in 1950. She moved to Center Point in 1961 and lived there with her late husband for many years. She was a member of Cropwell Baptist Church. Shirley was a secretary for M & J Materials in Trussville for many years before retiring. Shirley was preceded in death by her late husband of 35 years, Kidd E. Collins and her sister, Elizabeth Copeland Thompson, of Houston, TX. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, James E. Mann; son, Boyd Collins (Debbie), of Birmingham, AL; grandsons, Taylor Collins, of Beaverton, OR, and Christopher Collins, of Auburn, AL; niece, Emily Moncrief (Joe), of Fulton, TX; her two step-sons, Dr. Michael Mann (Jan) and his daughter, Jenna, of Huntsville, AL and Mark Mann (Terry), of Theodore, AL. Family and friends will gather at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville for visitation on Thursday, July 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham AL at 11:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store