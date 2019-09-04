Celebration of Life for Mr. Spencer Vann Averitte age 21, will be Thursday, September 05, at 2:00p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Debbie Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2pm-8pm at Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Mr. Averitte passed away on August 28,2019 in Mobile, Al. He leaves to cherish his memories to his Father Greg Averitte (Michelle), Mother Cleo Averitte, Sister Kyla Averitte, Step Brothers Isiah and Ellis Holloway, Grandfather Thomas Averitte, Grandmother Linda Paris, Aunt Valerie Paris, Uncle Thomas Averitte (Cassandra), Aunt Michelle Garner (Kenneth). And a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be directed by Grace Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 4, 2019