SSgt (Ret.) Franklin D. Tinney, 87, of Brandon, MS, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, while surrounded by his family at home.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS. A Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Pearl. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Frank was born April 24, 1933, in Coosa County, AL, a son of the late Thurman Davis Tinney and Irene Boyd Tinney.
A decorated veteran of both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, Frank served more than 20 years in our nation's Armed Forces. He received numerous medals of accolade including Longevity, Good Conduct, and Service during Wartime. Following his service to our country Frank served as a quality assurance engineer for many years, retiring from Hughes Aircraft.
Frank was a faithful member of St Jude Catholic Church in Pearl, and a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast. He enjoyed Alabama football, fishing, bowling, and playing dominoes, but his favorite times were spent watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his aunt, Lena Lockhart, and brother, Clifford Tinney.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Wilma B. Tinney; sons, Clifford Tinney, and David Tinney; daughters, Sandra Bowden (Tim), Caroline Dunagin (Kevin), Jhoanna Franklin ( Paul), and Kimberly Burnham (Daniel); grandchildren, Mark Bowden, Michelle Businelle, Austin Burnham, Kaeden Burnham, and Delainee Burnham; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Bowden, Kaylie Businelle, Aiden Bowden, Rainey Businelle, Lakelyn Businelle, and Harper Burnham.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.