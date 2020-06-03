Stacey Patterson McWilliams, 73, passed away June 1, 2020. A graveside service will be 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Pine Hill Memorial Park with Jeff Rutledge officiating. Stacey was a native of Clay County and lived most of her life in Talladega. She was the owner and operator of Stacey's North Street Florist in Talladega and was retired from Rainbow Omega. Her survivors include, daughter, Allison M. Knight (Guy); son, Andy McWilliams; grandchildren, Blair Steffens (Chris), Drew Knight (Caitlyn), Miles Fomby (Mary Katherine), Jesse McWilliams; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jack, Blakely and Charlie and special cousin, Tootsie Friend. Preceding her in death were her parents, Jessie and Ruby Patterson. Pallbearers will be Drew Knight, Jesse McWilliams, Chris Steffens, Miles Fomby, Greg Champion and Chuck Friend. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 3, 2020.