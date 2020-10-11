Graveside service for Stanley W. Pruitt, age 66, of Vincent will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4PM at Harpersville Cemetery with the Rev. David Matthews officiating.
Mr. Pruitt passed away October 8, 2020 in Eufaula.
He was preceded in death by his father: Paul Franklin Pruitt and brother: Larry Franklin Pruitt.
He was a 1972 graduate of Winterboro High School and was a deacon at the Calvary Baptist Church in Vincent.
He is survived by his wife: Janice Pruitt, son: Chip Pruitt and his wife RaeAnne, grandchildren: Josh and Zoe Pruitt, mother: Elizabeth Pruitt, brothers: Ricky Pruitt, Paul "PeBo" Pruitt, sister: Judy Whatley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.