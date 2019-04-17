The Daily Home

Stephanie Renae Beavers (1962 - 2019)
Funeral service for Stephanie Renae Beavers, age 56, will be Thursday, April 18 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Beavers passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonzo and Betty Lou Gover; brothers, Kenneth Gover and Effrem Fomby. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Beavers; sons, Gregory Santazio Beavers, Cortney Duron Beavers; grandchildren, Ariel Emani Beavers, Kenneth Beavers, De' Jon Trammell, Logan Pate, Ashtyn Wade, Markese Bedford; brothers, Chris (Sharon) Gover, Alonso (Willie Dean) Gover, Wendell Paul Gover, Darnell (Vickie) Taylor, Sherman Moore; sisters, Felisha (John) Carter, Vickie Gover, Ursula Gover Keyes, Joann Burch, Sylvia Moore, Lisak (Michael) Mays, Renae (Robert) Allen, Lucille McGowan; host of nieces, nephews and other loved ones. Condolences may be offered to the Beavers family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019
Kilgroe Funeral Home
Pell City, AL
