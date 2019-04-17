Funeral service for Stephanie Renae Beavers, age 56, will be Thursday, April 18 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Beavers passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonzo and Betty Lou Gover; brothers, Kenneth Gover and Effrem Fomby. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Beavers; sons, Gregory Santazio Beavers, Cortney Duron Beavers; grandchildren, Ariel Emani Beavers, Kenneth Beavers, De' Jon Trammell, Logan Pate, Ashtyn Wade, Markese Bedford; brothers, Chris (Sharon) Gover, Alonso (Willie Dean) Gover, Wendell Paul Gover, Darnell (Vickie) Taylor, Sherman Moore; sisters, Felisha (John) Carter, Vickie Gover, Ursula Gover Keyes, Joann Burch, Sylvia Moore, Lisak (Michael) Mays, Renae (Robert) Allen, Lucille McGowan; host of nieces, nephews and other loved ones. Condolences may be offered to the Beavers family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Renae Beavers.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 17, 2019