Funeral services for Mr. Stephen A. Green, 69, of Oxford, will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Rev. Roger Woodard officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon until the service hour at the funeral home. Mr. Green passed away on August 30, 2020 at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. Mr. Green was a 1969 graduate of Walter Wellborn High School. He retired after 33 years from SuperValu and then went on to retire from J.F. Morgan General Contractors. He enjoyed playing softball and golf and will be remembered as the "Old Ball Coach". Mr. Green was also a huge Alabama football fan. Mr. Green is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Judy Green, his parents, Ben and Bernice Green, and his brother, Michael Green. He is survived by his daughter, Allison Green Morgan and her husband, John; a son, Jason Green and his wife, Brandi; grandchildren, Peyton Morgan, Gracie Morgan, Dakota Green, Darby Green, and Carly Green; a brother, Kenny Green and his wife, Judy; and a sister, Sandra Green Brown. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
