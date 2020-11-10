Memorial Service for Stephen Dale Bush, age 65, will be held Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Mr. Bush passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Betty Bush. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Bush; daughter, Ashley (Derrick) Davison; grandchildren, Sophie Davison, Dylan Davison; sisters, Lisa (Dudley) Motlow, Karen Bush; niece & nephew, Austin & Lindsey Motlow; great-nephew, Eli Motlow. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City will direct the service.