Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stewart Huntington "Hunter" Baines, 34, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation will be 2 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Rev. Joel Davis will officiate. Interment will be at Eastaboga Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Baines was a member of Westside Baptist Church and enjoyed working with the youth. He enjoyed being outdoors, coaching and umpiring baseball. He loved his family and helping others. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Dulaney family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lynnard Baines. Mr. Baines is survived by his daughters, Chloe Baines and Claire E. Baines; father, Scotty (Tami) Baines; mother, Anne Hibberts; paternal grandmother, Shirley Baines; maternal grandparents, Nancy Howze and Bill Hibberts; maternal great grandmother, Carrie W. Hibberts; sister, Mallory Baines; step brother, Zak Graham; uncles, Barry Baines, Dustin Baines, Adam Baines, Will Hibberts, Adam Hibberts, and Grant Hibberts; aunts, Jennifer Murner and Katharine Hibberts; nieces, Alonna Andrews and Aubrey Lee; nephews, Blayton Baines, Corbyn Graham, Wayllon Graham; and girlfriend, Amy Mockabee and her sons, Caden Newell and Kaene Newell. Pallbearers will be Zak Graham, Doug Dulaney, Rex Barron, Zac Baines, Steve Stewart Huntington "Hunter" Baines, 34, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Visitation will be 2 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Rev. Joel Davis will officiate. Interment will be at Eastaboga Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Baines was a member of Westside Baptist Church and enjoyed working with the youth. He enjoyed being outdoors, coaching and umpiring baseball. He loved his family and helping others. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Dulaney family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lynnard Baines. Mr. Baines is survived by his daughters, Chloe Baines and Claire E. Baines; father, Scotty (Tami) Baines; mother, Anne Hibberts; paternal grandmother, Shirley Baines; maternal grandparents, Nancy Howze and Bill Hibberts; maternal great grandmother, Carrie W. Hibberts; sister, Mallory Baines; step brother, Zak Graham; uncles, Barry Baines, Dustin Baines, Adam Baines, Will Hibberts, Adam Hibberts, and Grant Hibberts; aunts, Jennifer Murner and Katharine Hibberts; nieces, Alonna Andrews and Aubrey Lee; nephews, Blayton Baines, Corbyn Graham, Wayllon Graham; and girlfriend, Amy Mockabee and her sons, Caden Newell and Kaene Newell. Pallbearers will be Zak Graham, Doug Dulaney, Rex Barron, Zac Baines, Steve Smith , and Larry Powers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral expenses at Talladega Funeral Home. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services. Funeral Home Talladega Funeral Home

65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843

Talladega , AL 35160

(256) 362-0111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Home Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close