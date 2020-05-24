Suellen Perry Brown, 71, of Pell City, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a long illness. Suellen was born on September 18, 1948 to the late Snooks Ulma Perry and Clemmie Rhea Perry. Affectionately known as "Sue Sue" by her grandchildren, Suellen was the definition of a southern belle and set the standard for selflessness, loyalty, tolerance, and ALL things grammatical.

Suellen was raised in Pell City where she graduated from Pell City High School in 1966. She initially pursued a career in banking, but her love of the English language and literature eventually motivated her to earn a Bachelor of Arts in English from Jacksonville State University in 1987. Upon graduation, Suellen joined the faculty at Pell City High School where she spent the entirety of her 20-year teaching career.

Suellen, known as Ms. Brown to her students, was especially respected and loved by her 10th grade English students for whom she felt an enduring bond. In addition to the rigors of teaching English to adolescents, Suellen initiated the resurrection of the Pell City Drama Club and went on to produce and direct theatre plays such as Grease, Little Shop of Horrors, Second Samuel, and Nunsense, all of which were of superb quality. Her devotion to the Pell City Drama Club was a major factor in the creation of the Center for Education and Performing Arts (officially abbreviated as "CEPA" by Suellen), located on the campus of Pell City High School. Suellen was a voracious reader, a proud yellow dog democrat, and absolutely loved the beach, Coach Bryant and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

Suellen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Eugene Brown, children Kimberly Brown King (Jimmy) and John Wesley Brown (Megan), sister Sara Beth Blair, aunt Bettie Jane Murray, niece Margaret Drennen Blair (Chris Clayton), nephew Austin Dwight Blair (Kelsey), two grandchildren William Perry King and Evelyn Austin King, cousins Patsy Bell and John Robert Bell (Pam), and many other loved ones who are too numerous to mention (except her former brother-in-law, Dwight Blair; she would definitely want to mention Dwight).

The family will hold a celebration of Suellen's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Pell City or the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts (CEPA).

