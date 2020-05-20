Mrs. Susan Campbell Green, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved all of her family – especially her granddaughters, Emmy and Aeryn.
Mrs. Green was co-owner and co-operator of NAPA Auto Parts stores and Sylacauga Parts Company for over 40 years where she worked in all areas of the business. Born in Sylacauga on March 30, 1941, she is a graduate of Sylacauga High School, and attended Sullins College, the University of Alabama, and Ringling Professional Art School. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress and was very talented with needle point and knitting. She loved to read and has read over one thousand books. She was was an astute businesswoman particularly in the area of finances and was a quiet, and friendly person and never said a bad word about anyone. She always had a positive attitude. She loved the outdoors and especially tubing on Hatchett Creek, sitting on the beach watching the waves or birds, or just sitting on her back deck enjoying nature. She was an avid scuba diver and experienced many deep water dives. She was a proud member of the Marble Valley Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Taylor Campbell, Sr., and Syrethia Burns Campbell.
Mrs. Green is survived by her husband, Robert B. (Bob) Green of Sylacauga; one daughter, Susan Syrethia (SuSu) Green of Sylacauga; one son, Robert L. Green of Birmingham; two granddaughters, Emelia (Emmy) Grace Green and Aeryn Syrethia Green, both of Birmingham; one brother, William Taylor Campbell, Jr., and his wife, Laura Campbell, of Sylacauga.
Visitation will be held at Radney-Smith Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at Radney-Smith Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Charles Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Marble City Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Marble Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and members of the Sylacauga High School Class of 1959.
Active pallbearers will be Taylor Campbell, Bradley Campbell, Stuart Campbell, Robert B. Campbell, John Campbell, and Troy Wagnon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marble City Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, P.O. Box 2362, Sylacauga, AL 35150.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home from May 20 to May 21, 2020.