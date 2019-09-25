Mrs. Susan Renea Benefield, 24, of Childersburg, Alabama passed away on September 20, 2019 in Birmingham. Mrs. Benefield was a member of Papertown Baptist Church in Alpine and a member of the Vincent Volunteer Fire Department. She was a 2013 graduate of Childersburg High School. She was preceded in death by her daddy, Berry "Peanut" Ferguson, Sr.; grandparents, Bertha Mae and Cecil Ferguson, Sr.; and by two angel babies. She is survived by her sons, Aiden Ferguson, Dexter Benefield, and Trevor Benefield; husband, Specialist Thomas Benefield, US Army, Ft Campbell, KY; mother, Lynn Ferguson of Pell City, AL; sisters and brothers, Sherry Norwood of Pell City, AL, Sallie Morrow (Ivy Jackson) of Leeds, AL, Angel Hart of Keiser, AR, Misty Lee of Ashville, AL, Berry "B.J." Ferguson, Jr. (LeighAnn) of Sycamore, AL, Albert Ferguson (Kim) of Alpine, AL, Jason Pardue of Childersburg, AL, and Christy Bryant (Daniel McCrory) of Pell City, AL; grandparents, Jessie and JoAnn Cox of Sylacauga, AL; Nana, Gladys Hughes of Fayettville, AL; bonus parents, Wren and Ginger Benefield of Fayettville, AL; numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews: and a great-nephew and great-niece. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday September 26, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Michael Frost officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vincent Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Home on Sept. 25, 2019