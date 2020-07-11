1/1
Susan Self
Susan Self passed away peacefully at home in Fairhope, AL surrounded by family on July 4, 2020. She is survived by her two sons Franklin Self and Hunter (Crystal) Self, and grandchildren Lindsey Self, Kayde Self, Hayden Self, and Maddox Sunday. She was born in Maryland and resided most of her life in Talladega, AL. She later moved to Baldwin County, AL to be close to the beach, which she loved. During her time in Talladega she was an active member of St. Peters Episcopal Church. Her final wish was to be back in Talladega in St. Peters memorial garden. A small service will be held Wednesday July 15th at 10:00 am to honor this wish. Friends and family are welcomed to attend. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.

Published in The Daily Home on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
