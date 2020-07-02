A celebration of life for Mr. Sylvester Lee (Vest) Patterson, 74, will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Robert Duncan, officiating. Viewing to be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 1PM to 7PM, family hour 5PM to 7PM at the Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL.
Mr. Patterson departed this walk of life on June 29, 2020 at his residence in Childersburg, AL.
Mr. Patterson served in the United States Army. He worked many years at Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, AL.
Mr. Patterson leaves to cherish his memories, a loving dedicated and devoted wife, Carol J. Patterson of Childersburg, AL; four sons, Samuel Patterson of Sycamore, AL; Tarik Patterson of Childersburg, AL; Keenon (Michelle) Patterson of Montgomery, AL; and Cameron Patterson of Montgomery, AL; one daughter, Muriel Roberson of Gadsden, AL; one brother, William (Sonny) Lawler of Sycamore, AL; three sisters, Katherine Player of Detroit, MI; Elder Alice Faye Norris of Detroit, MI; and Sharon Wilson of Sycamore, AL; one brother in law, Pastor Fred (LeMadra) Jemison of Sylacauga, AL; three sister in laws, Kathleen (Lewis) Robinson of Sylacauga, AL; Victoria (Nathaniel) Williams of Sylacauga, AL; Jane (Alfred) Abraham of Decator, Ill; Godson, Leiland McCain of Sycamore, AL; eleven grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
