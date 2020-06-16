Sylvia Gardner, age 73, of Sylacauga, Alabama passed away on Saturday June 13, 2020. Sylvia was born September 5, 1946. Sylvia is survived by; husband Roy Gardner; son Dewayne Isbell (Marie); daughter Carla Roth (Carsten); daughter Rita Tapley (Bobby); and son Curtis Gardner (Donna); grandchild Josh Isbell, grandchild Brady Crocker, grandchild Heidi Ball, grandchild Roger Champion, grandchild Bobby Tapley, grandchild Brooke Tapley, grandchild Ashley Tapley, grandchild Trenton Gardner, grandchild Kayla Gardner, grandchild Bridgett Gardner, grandchild Lisa Gardner and 13 Great Grandchildren. Sylvia was preceded in death by; son Richard Alan Gardner and son Joshua Gardner. Sylvia was married to Roy Gardner for 44 years. Mother of 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She had a host of may nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews and all were very special to her and she loved them dearly. She was the youngest child of 12 and was beloved by her brothers and sisters, all of whom preceded her in death. She was a faithful member and Sunday school teacher at Unity Presbyterian Church and she loved her church and church family. Sylvia was a born again Christian and raised her children in church. She loved hosting big family gatherings for year at Easter and Thanksgiving. Her home was full of fun and laughter at family get togethers. Sylvia was loved by so many people in her life and her entire family will miss her dearly. As one of her nieces put it, she is now with her big family in heaven. A visitation for Sylvia will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Curtis and Son Funeral Home, 1315 Talladega Hwy, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, 1315 Talladega Hwy, Sylacauga, Alabama 35150. A burial will occur Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Unity Cemetery, 8780 Coosa County Rd. 56, Weogufka, AL. The family wants to say a special thank you to all the nurses and nursing care assistants at Coosa Valley TCU and the hospice nurses, chaplain, and social worker at SouthernCare New Beacon. A special thank you to Rev. Donnie Blackmon. The pallbearers will be Wayne Turney, Mike Harmon, Jeremy Harmon, Roger Champion, Wendell Weathers, Kenneth Harmon, Austin Harmon, Lucas Harmon, Joseph Weathers, and Daniel Weather. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfh.com for the Gardner family.
Published in The Daily Home on Jun. 16, 2020.