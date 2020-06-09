Sylvia Johnson Cornett, age 77, of Pell City, passed away on Wednesday, June 3 after a period of illness.

She was born June 9, 1942 in Birmingham to Ruth Johnson Owens and Charles Johnson. A lifelong Democrat, Sylvia was enthusiastically involved in politics from an early age and never failed to offer support to those in need. When she married her husband Bob, her energy was directed to being the legendarily hospitable proprietor of The Ark Restaurant in Riverside, which served locals and celebrities alike for more than 30 years. She never forgot a name, and made all of her customers her friends. Above all, Sylvia was known all over as a people person with a generous Southern spirit and a big personality. She will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by sons Warren Smith of Pell City and Perry Smith of Atlanta; granddaughters Lucy Smith and Sydney Smith of Atlanta, and Jaxen Brekle of Steele; as well as innumerable friends.

A celebration of life for Sylvia will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama or Pell City Animal Shelter.

Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City.





