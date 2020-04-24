|
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
A private family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Kingston Church Cemetery. Pastor Byron F. White will be the officiant. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the funeral home. On Tuesday, February 22, 1938, T. J. Garrett was the third child born to the union of Obie Garrett, Sr. and Lula Mae Swain Garrett in Talladega County, Alabama. T. J. dedicated his life to Christ at an early age and became a lifelong member of Kingston Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the church by becoming a member of the security team. T. J. was employed by Beaunit Mills, Crown Textile and later retired from Talladega College and Avondale Mills. In between jobs, T. J. tried his hand at construction. T. J. has been an active member of the Elks Lodge #1171 since 1965. He had a strong belief and love for family, community and most of all his church. On Saturday, September 19, 1964, T. J. was joined in holy matrimony to the former Harlean Adams and to complete their family, they were blessed with one daughter, Bess Marquiane. Their union lasted until she departed this life on Friday, February 23, 2007. On Friday, April 17, 2020, T. J. completed his earthly journey at Citizens Baptist Medical Center. He was greeted as he began his eternal journey by his wife, Harlean Garrett; his parents, Obie and Lula Mae Garrett, Sr.; two brothers, Obie Garrett, Jr. and Jim Davis Garrett; and two sisters, Cennie Mae Thomas and Julia Ree Cook. He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted daughter, Bess Garrett of Talladega, Alabama; three sisters, Leola (Willie P.) Barclay, Essie R. Cook and Mary Alice (Charlie) Swain of Alpine, Alabama; two brothers, Davis Lee (Eva) Garrett of New Castle, Delaware and Emmett (Willie Jean) Garrett of Alpine, Alabama; two sisters-in-law, Maggie M. Garrett of Alpine, Alabama and Barbara (Reverend Hardy, Jr.) Reynolds of Talladega, Alabama; two special cousins that were like brothers, J. E. Garrett, Sr. and Demos Garrett of Alpine, Alabama; a special sister, Bobbie Garrett of Alpine, Alabama; one Godson, Charles Lee, Jr. of Talladega, Alabama; one God grandchild, Tania Keith of Talladega, Alabama; a special friend and companion, Wilnor Massey of Cleveland, Ohio; and over forty nieces and nephews that he had a special relationship and loved as if they were his own; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Apr. 24, 2020
