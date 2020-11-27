1/1
Ms. Takia Nicole Dunn
1997 - 2020
Celebration of Life for Ms. Takia Nicole Dunn, age 23, was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at noon at Simmons Community Cemetery, Millerville, AL. Rev. Keric Merritt, Officiating. Visitation was Thursday from 1 p.m to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home.
On November 20, 2020 Ms. Takia Nicole Dunn departed this walk of life at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, loving mother, April Dunn of Sylacauga; loving father, Brandon Searcy of Sylacauga; Step - father, Christopher Fletcher of Sylacauga; Godmother, Tiffany Ragland of Oxford,; Godfather, Paul Adair of Anniston; siblings, DeAundriea Wilson, DeAsia Wilson, Zamaria Whetstone, Kania Searcy, Brandy Searcy, Hope Baggage, Shalera Balwen, C.J. Fletcher, and Brandon Searcy, Jr.; grandmother, Ethel Dunn of Sylacauga; grandfather, Manuel Stone of Opelika; favorite uncle, Christopher Dunn; Special friend, Bryant Garrett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Simmons Community Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
November 24, 2020
Well, Kia, girl you are missed, I miss your big smile, how you made me laugh with your crazy self, could sing. She could Pick you up with that smile, I meet you years ago and what a beautiful young lady you began. Last seeing you where a couple of years ago in Talladega still wearing that big old smile. Family I pray that God will heal you everywhere it hurts.
Wilma Jackson
