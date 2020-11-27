Celebration of Life for Ms. Takia Nicole Dunn, age 23, was held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at noon at Simmons Community Cemetery, Millerville, AL. Rev. Keric Merritt, Officiating. Visitation was Thursday from 1 p.m to 7 p.m. at Community Funeral Home.
On November 20, 2020 Ms. Takia Nicole Dunn departed this walk of life at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, loving mother, April Dunn of Sylacauga; loving father, Brandon Searcy of Sylacauga; Step - father, Christopher Fletcher of Sylacauga; Godmother, Tiffany Ragland of Oxford,; Godfather, Paul Adair of Anniston; siblings, DeAundriea Wilson, DeAsia Wilson, Zamaria Whetstone, Kania Searcy, Brandy Searcy, Hope Baggage, Shalera Balwen, C.J. Fletcher, and Brandon Searcy, Jr.; grandmother, Ethel Dunn of Sylacauga; grandfather, Manuel Stone of Opelika; favorite uncle, Christopher Dunn; Special friend, Bryant Garrett; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.