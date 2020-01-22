Funeral service for Tami Kennedy Allen, 59, will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Radney-Smith Chapel with Bro. Wayne Honeycutt officiating. Burial will be in Tallasahatchie Cemetery in Alpine, AL. Mrs. Allen died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, James Allen and father, Thomas Jefferson Kennedy, Jr. Tami was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who lit up a room where ever she went. She is survived by two daughters, Ashley Allen, Lindsey (Brian) Travis; four grandchildren, Taylor (Jacklyn) Owings, Brady Owings, Mason Travis, Emma Travis; 2 great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jep Sims; mother, Francis Kennedy; three brothers, Roger (Cheryl) Kennedy, Ricky Kennedy, Randy (Kathy) Kennedy; and numerous adopted children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Taylor Owings, Brady Owings, Mason Travis, Hunter Smith, Lynn Harris and Cody Johnson. Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Baird. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020