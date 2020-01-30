Teresa Barnett Mardell, 67, passed away January 25, 2020. Her family will have a visitation for friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Teresa was a member of Eden Westside Baptist Church in Pell City, a rider for the American Legion and previously worked at the Anniston Star newspaper. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Faye Barnett, her grandparents, Lee and Leona Barnett and Inez Holiday. Her survivors include her daughter, Tonya Johns (Dearon Garrett); son, Joey Johns (Kasie McGuire); brothers, Gary Barnett (Sandy), Randall Barnett; her sister, Angela Curry; grandchildren, Christopher Storey, Devin Storey, Trebian Garrett, Kayden Johns, and a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the visitation.
Published in The Daily Home on Jan. 30, 2020