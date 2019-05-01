Teresa Joan Northcutt, 58, of Verbena died Thursday, April 25, 2019. A private service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born on Thursday, September 1, 1960 in Alabama, Daughter of the late James Robinson and the late Donna Robinson. She was a Homemaker. Teresa was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. Her heart was as a big as the sky and was always willing to help anyone in need. Surviving are Husband, Terry D. Northcutt; Sons, Allen Phillips, Brian Phillips; Stepsons, Anthony Northcutt, Terry Lee Northcutt; Grandchildren, Ashley Hubbart, Johnathon Phillips, Justin Phillips; Brother, Joseph White; Sisters, Deloris Phillips, Trina Williams. Martin Funeral Home directing. www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Home on May 1, 2019