Celebration of Life for Mrs. Terri N. Cook, age 50, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Clifton Cook, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cook departed this walk of life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband, Brian Cook of Sylacauga, AL; children, Brianna Cook and Jacobe Cook, both of Sylacauga, AL and Marcus Booker of Talladega, AL; grandson, Ayden Cook of Sylacauga; mother, Doris Jean Hudson of Sylacauga, AL; father, Eddie Cook of Atlanta , GA; siblings, Kendrick Cook (Amanda) of Pell City, AL, and Pastor Lisa Jarrell of Cleveland, Ohio and a host of family and friends.
Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org
for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.