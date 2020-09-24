1/1
Terri N. Cook
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Terri N. Cook, age 50, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sylacauga, AL. Rev. Clifton Cook, officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 7:00PM at Community Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cook departed this walk of life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband, Brian Cook of Sylacauga, AL; children, Brianna Cook and Jacobe Cook, both of Sylacauga, AL and Marcus Booker of Talladega, AL; grandson, Ayden Cook of Sylacauga; mother, Doris Jean Hudson of Sylacauga, AL; father, Eddie Cook of Atlanta , GA; siblings, Kendrick Cook (Amanda) of Pell City, AL, and Pastor Lisa Jarrell of Cleveland, Ohio and a host of family and friends.
Visit www.communityfuneralhome.org for online obituary and condolences.
Community Funeral Home, Sylacauga, AL, directing.

Published in The Daily Home on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home
511 Edgewood Drive
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-5201
