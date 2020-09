Graveside service for Terry D. Bain, age 83, was held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Old Valley Hill Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Mr. Bain passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Greg (JoAnn) Bain, Cory (Connie) Bain; daughter, Stephanie Bain; grandchildren, Adam (Kelsey) Bain, Alexis Bain, Destiny Bain, Lola Kate Bain; and great-grandchild, Sawyer Renee Bain. He is preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Kay Bain Online condolences may be made to the Bain family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City Phone: 205.338.3341