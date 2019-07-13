The funeral service for Terry Hubbard, age 65 of Ashland, will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Watkins and Jonathon Hornsby officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Hubbard passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Clay County Hospital in Ashland. Born in Talladega, Terry moved to Clay County as a teen and has lived here since 1972. He worked for Talladega International for many years, Madix/DixieCraft for 21 years and Integrity Cabinets for 6 years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the High Pine Volunteer Fire Department. Terry Lyn Hubbard was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, and Pawpaw to his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending Saturday's on the shooting range with his sons. He never turned down an opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren. They were his whole world. Taking Clayton fishing every afternoon was one of his favorite things to do. He will be remembered for all of his unselfish acts of kindness, having every tool known to man in his truck, and having a solution for everything his sons ever needed. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kimberly Bryant Hubbard; two sons, Tony Hubbard and wife Kara of Ashland and Wayne Hubbard and wife Stormy of Ashland; three grandchildren: Clayton Wayne Hubbard, Holly Anne Hubbard and Branson Joseph Barron; one brother, Herbert Ray Hubbard of Lineville; and large extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orbie Ray Hubbard and Flora Mae Brewer Hubbard; and one brother: John Allen Hubbard. Randy Mitchell, Richard Gortney, Jay Mitchell, Caleb Conner, Chad Wolfe, Brad Wolfe, Mark Carr and Harold Saxon will serve as Active Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Ashland Police Department and Clay County Rescue Squad. The family will receive friends at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and until one hour prior to services at the church. Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. Send online condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Home on July 13, 2019