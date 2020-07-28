Terry Wayne "T.J." Blankenship, Jr., passed away July 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Blankenship Cemetery.
T. J. was a native and lifelong resident of Talladega. He enjoyed playing baseball and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was employed with Hurst Lawn Care. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Joy Blankenship Hurst, stepfather Kevin Hurst ; father, Terry Wayne Blankenship, Sr.; daughter, Skylen Jayde Blankenship; lifelong partner, Kristen Sims; grandmother, Christine Blankenship; sister, Terin Blankenship Thomas; aunts, Tena "Cookie" Blankenship Turner, Phyllis Williams, Shelia Gentry; uncles, Keith Blankenship, Dale Blankenship; great-aunt and uncle, Shelia and Jimmy Campbell; niece, Tressleh Emryn Blankenship; and nephew, Pryor Eason Blankenship. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clyde Blankenship, Harold "Pete" Roberson; and grandmother, Sandra Roberson. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega will direct services.