Graveside service for Terry Wayne House, 64, will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Hatchet Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery (Brownsville) in Goodwater, AL. Mr. House died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Coosa Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juie "Smokey" & Dorothy House, and daughter, Leslie House Morris. Mr. House was an avid fisherman who loved camping at Wind Creek State Park with his family and friends. Above all else, he loved helping others. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Nappier House; daughter, Casey Leigh House; three grandsons, CJ Morris, Eli Morris, Jake Morris; brother, Tony House; two brother-in-laws, Neal (Amy) Nappier, Terry (Kay) Nappier; mother-in-law, Julia "Bobbie" Guy; and life-long best friend, Ernie Teaford. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Radney-Smith Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com. Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Oct. 25, 2019