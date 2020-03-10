Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Ingram Watkins. View Sign Service Information Usrey Funeral Home 21271 U.S. Highway 231 North Pell City , AL 35125 (205)-338-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Ingram Watkins, daughter of the late Henry Ingram, Sr. and Mary Cooper, and wife of Commander William E. Watkins of the John W. Inzer SCV camp, passed away in the early morning hours 08 March 2020, aged 80 years. A faithful and passionate Christian, she was a member of the McEntyre Baptist Church of Ashville, Alabama. She taught Sunday school there and sang alto in the choir. Mrs. Watkins, a member of the National Society United Daughters of 1812, Registrar and President of the Ashville Chapter 1488 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Director of the Jefferson Guards District of the Alabama Division of the UDC, Treasurer of the Ashville Masonic Lodge Council, Inc, and Recording Secretary of the John W. Inzer Museum, Inc., was an avid genealogist and assisted many prospective members in finding their ancestry to gain admittance to these organizations. Thelma loved to crochet, and the homes of many friends and children are adorned with her loving handiwork. She was a very generous, caring and thoughtful person. She will be very missed. She is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Commander William E. Watkins, her sisters; Patricia Forehand of Pensacola, FL and Mary Jo Hart (Paul) of Dalton, GA; her daughters Karen C. Bailey (Greg) of Pelham, Suzann W. Atkins (Shane) of Hoover, her sons, David Cobb of Ashville, Jon Marc Cobb (Clare) of Homewood, Thomas Cobb (Karen) of East Haddam, Connecticut, Bill Watkins, Jr. (Amy) of Hoover and Wade Watkins (Judy) of Pleasant Grove along with fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will take place at 12:00 noon, on March 13, 2020. Service will be preceded by family visitation at 10:30 followed by open visitation from 11:00 until noon. The interment will take place at Valhalla Cemetery in Midfield, AL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to McEntyre Baptist Church, 13998 Greensport Rd., Asheville, Alabama 35953, or to the J.W. Inzer Museum, P.O. Box 702, Asheville, Alabama 35953. Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Home on Mar. 10, 2020

